“It was a pain in the a--’: Wash reopens, truckies rejoice

HAPPY DAYS: Warwick Driver Miles Benn said the reopening of the truck wash would allow Warwick Saleyards to grow.

A NEW $500,000 recycled water plant has not only guaranteed the convenience of transport to the Warwick Saleyards but its very future.

Operators were left with “no notice” in March 2019, when the region’s only public truck wash was closed due to drought.

But now, Queensland government funding has secured the reopening of a “droughtproof” truck wash.

The plant is expected to reduce the truck wash town water consumption by up to 70 per cent.

For truck driver Miles Benn, who was forced to travel up to 100km away to wash his trucks, the news will not only benefit his company but also those farmers who depend on him.

“It was a pain in the a--. Unfortunately, we had to add the cost onto farmers — they were told if they wanted us to cart fodder, they had to pay extra to be able to wash out,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate but we couldn’t afford that cost.”

Francis Lyons, who operates Francis Lyons Transport, said it was due.

“When it closed, it was just terrible the way they did it — we had no warning, “ he said.

With growing attendance numbers at the yards, Mr Benn said it was a crucial move.

“You can see that people from the outside area who used to go to Dalby and Toowoomba yards are now going to Warwick because the presentation and the way cattle sells is definitely better,” he said.

“Presentation and keeping cattle tidy is a major thing going into a yard or the works.”

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said the funding, part of the state Building our Regions (BoR) program, would ease the financial burdens of the council yards.

“No longer at the mercy of water restrictions, the new recycled water plant will ensure the truck wash can operate long term and during drought times. This will also ensure that the Warwick Saleyards remains financially sustainable and reduce financial pressure on ratepayers,” he said.

Saleyards superintendent Bernie Brosnan said that financial ease would help maintain the yards.

“There’s no mistaking the Warwick Saleyards are an ageing facility which requirement maintenance of a weekly basis, ”he said.

“The last 12 months, we’ve been very limited in our ability to carry out maintenance but these funds will help cover that shortfall.”