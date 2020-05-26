‘It hasn’t stopped’: Drought assist gears up for dry winter

Granite Belt Drought Assist will continue to deliver non-potable water to those who need it.

A PROGRAM that kicked off at the end of last year is continuing to experience high demand throughout the region.

Granite Belt Drought Assist co-owner Glenda Riley said the Water on Wheels initiative had taken off in recent months – a reminder the drought persists.

“It hasn’t stopped. The demand has been there right from the first time we advertised it,” Ms Riley said.

“The drought is far from over and we will continue to do what we can to support these people.”

She said the program, which launched in December, delivers between 20,000 and 40,000 litres of non-potable water to those who need it most.

“So far we have gone to cattleman, vegetable growers and people who are really struggling.

“It takes the stress off and helps relieve some of the financial pressure.

“It is one less thing for people to worry about and helps boost their mental health.”

Moving into the region’s drier time of the year, Ms Riley expects demand to increase in the coming months.

“We are gearing up for those numbers to increase,” she said.

“Nothing has changed for us – people still need water.”

Granite Belt flower grower Sharon Norton said without the donation of water to her property, her flower business would not be where it is today.

After having to close the doors to her business in October, the donation of water enabled Ms Norton to get up and running again.

Flower grower Sharon Norton.

“I have had three deliveries so far and everyone has been absolutely great,” Ms Norton said.

“We’ve got the seeds now and the seedlings are planted. Everything is looking really good.”

She said she was thankful for the donation and the support from the community.

“Without the water we would still have the doors closed so we are extremely fortunate.”