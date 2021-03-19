Brittany Higgins. Grace Tame. Sarah Everard. They are household names in 2021 as their heartbreaking stories are being heard around the world.

The veil on male sexual assault and violence against women has been lifted this year because of brave survivors, victims who didn't make it to tell their stories and their allies - women and men around the world who are saying: "Enough".

In the past 24 hours, Queensland MP Jonty Bush has detailed the sexual assaults she has suffered and girls from a Melbourne private school have started a petition to "name and shame" their attackers after boys from Wesley College were recorded making deeply offensive misogynistic remarks about women.

The March 4 Justice rallies around the country galvanised a movement that is showing no signs of slowing down.

It has reached the highest office in the land where Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been forced to confront historic rape allegations against Attorney-General Christian Porter.

And just yesterday, NSW Police Commissioner weighed in, suggesting a consent app could be used to combat rising sex assaults, though the idea was roundly criticised.

Greg Barns from the Australian Lawyers Alliance said: "It would be highly problematic and difficult to admit into evidence."

To get a better gauge of Australia's experience around the treatment of women, sexual assault, violence and consent, news.com.au has pulled together a list of questions targeted at women.

If you have a story you want to share confidentially, please email riah.matthews@news.com.au

Originally published as Issue that has blown up in Australia