Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
AFL players have turned to many weird and wonderful things in to cut through the boredom of coronavirus isolation, but one player has taken it next level.
AFL players have turned to many weird and wonderful things in to cut through the boredom of coronavirus isolation, but one player has taken it next level.
Offbeat

Isolated SuperCoach Pig winning the internet

by Michael Randall
1st Apr 2020 7:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Port Adelaide "pest" Tom Rockliff has become one of the most entertaining players on social media.

From a perfectly choreographed Wiggles routine with son Jack and partner Sharna to "catching a fish" the KFC SuperCoach Pig has been winning the internet while in COVID-19 isolation with his antics on Instagram.

Power star Travis Boak says it's nothing new.

"People are probably thinking Rocky's lost the plot in isolation, but that's actually just Rocky normal," Boak said on Fox Footy Live.

"That's just him in day to day life.

"He's probably one of the funnier guys at the club and he's enjoying some family time with Sharna and Jack and providing a lot of entertainment for some fans out there."

"I have to give it to him though, he's doing pretty well with some of the stuff he's coming up with."

Travis Boak watches Tom Rockliff rattle off another KFC SuperCoach stat. Picture: Michael Klein
Travis Boak watches Tom Rockliff rattle off another KFC SuperCoach stat. Picture: Michael Klein

 

Boak, also in isolation in Adelaide, said Rockliff loved a prank and was one of the club's biggest pests.

In case you were wondering, they call Rockliff the SuperCoach Pig because of his proclivity for racking up insane scores in KFC SuperCoach:

Games played (2008-2020): 191

High score: 204

Highest season average: 132 (2014)

Average: 101

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Isolated SuperCoach Pig winning the internet

coronavirus editors picks football health supercoach pig tom rockliff

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CLOSED: Dam decision latest amid coronavirus

        premium_icon CLOSED: Dam decision latest amid coronavirus

        News The public are being warned to steer clear of dam facilities on the Southern Downs.

        ‘Church on the go’: Faithful forced to adapt

        premium_icon ‘Church on the go’: Faithful forced to adapt

        News With church gatherings no more, Stanthorpe parishioners are having to find new ways...

        Warwick to open drive-through coronavirus clinic

        premium_icon Warwick to open drive-through coronavirus clinic

        News A BUSY Warwick road has been closed off in anticipation for a COVID-19 testing...

        Ancient media laws are letting us down

        Ancient media laws are letting us down

        Breaking Why we need urgent government reform to save local media voices