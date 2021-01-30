Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The dingo was caught with a lure in its lip.
The dingo was caught with a lure in its lip.
News

Fraser Island dingo saved after being seen with lure in lip

Carlie Walker
30th Jan 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rangers have saved the life of a dingo that was found with a fishing lure stuck in its lip.

A member of the public reported the dingo to Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers, who tracked it down with staff members of the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation near a campsite at Wathumba Creek.

The dingo, one of a litter of five known juveniles in the area, had two of the four barbed hooks of a metal spinning lure embedded into her bottom lip.

Concerned the wound could become infected, QPWS rangers, with the assistance of the BAC's Communication and Engagement officer, tranquillised and captured the dingo and assessed her injury.

All hooks were clipped and removed and the wound was flushed with antiseptic liquid.

The dingo was released at the site and will be regularly monitored by QPWS staff for any signs of infection.

From January 22 to 24, rangers and BAC staff members saw multiple dingoes at various locations including Orchid Beach, Wathumba, Sandy Cape, Waddy Point, Eurong and Lake McKenzie.

The dingo at Wathumba were showing obvious signs of habituation, including approaching people within one metre, resting under vehicles and showing no natural wariness of people.

Residents and visitors to K'gari are reminded never to feed dingo, as this puts people and the dingo in danger.

The dingo, one of a litter of five known juveniles in the area, had two of the four barbed hooks of a metal spinning lure embedded into her bottom lip.
The dingo, one of a litter of five known juveniles in the area, had two of the four barbed hooks of a metal spinning lure embedded into her bottom lip.

Anyone who breaks the law by deliberately feeding or interacting with dingoes, or failing to secure their food and rubbish, can expect a fine or to appear in court.

Fishers on K'gari are asked to retrieve fishing equipment where safe and remove bait from hooks when finished fishing.

Report all wildlife entanglements with fishing equipment to rangers by calling 4127 9150 or emailing dingo.ranger@des.qld.gov.au as soon as possible.

dingoes fraser island dingoes
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Damning data reveals state’s low COVID spend

        Premium Content Damning data reveals state’s low COVID spend

        News Bombshell new figures reveal how little the State Government has spent defending Queensland against the financial impact of COVID-19.

        Producer perseverance on full display in 2021 Show

        Premium Content Producer perseverance on full display in 2021 Show

        News ONE SLEEP TO GO: Fruit/vegetable farmers prime their pickings as countdown to...

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        CELLAR-BRATION: Wineries cheer at epic Australia Day weekend

        Premium Content CELLAR-BRATION: Wineries cheer at epic Australia Day weekend

        News Visitor number records were smashed at several Granite Belt wineries, giving...