Is this Queensland’s most successful league side?

While the Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys struggle for success in the NRL, Brighton Roosters under 14 side is drowning in victories.

The Brighton under 14 players will enter the start of the BRL junior season this weekend with a 35 match winning streak at their backs.

"I have had the boys since under 11's,'' said coach and club vice-president Dennis Trenery.

"After getting flogged in the under 11's my boys have just won back to back premierships in the under 12s and u13s competitions and accumulating 35 consecutive wins in the process.

"Undefeated both seasons, they are a wonderful group of kids who play well above their weight and just love rugby league.''

Indeed some of the boys have not played in a losing side.

"In 2018 when they won there first premiership I asked them 'How good would it be to win a comp in our club's 50th year'? They wanted it really bad then,'' he said in reference to the 2019 premiership victory.

The Brighton Roosters celebrate another win. Pic courtesy of Katabatic

"The club record of 42 consecutive wins was set by Lloyd Alleys under 21's in 1990 -1991 and that record is within their grasps, but either way my club and I and the families involved are very proud of this sides achievements.

"Its not about records for us, you are only as good as your last game.''

But with more success, the stakes have become higher and this season Brighton have been elevated from division 3 to division 2 under 14s.

"The boys will be tested like never before,'' he said.

"They are really looking forward to the challenge the higher division will bring, travelling right across Brisbane to take on some of the best sides.''

Trenery said a majority of the side has been playing together during that 35 game winning streak.

So what is the secret to the success?

"I believe in old school training in rugby league, running hills and road runs and simulating game situations and the boys just love it,'' coach Trenery said.

"In fact they thrive on it, discipline and respect.

Jamie Lennard and Riley Horn from Brighton Roosters at the Michael Crocker AcademyPicture: Richard Walker

"I am a Roosters junior myself and what worked in the 80s still works today with training.

"I only have a tiny side but boy do they know how to throw the ball around and tackle around the legs.

"They have lots of heart and have really bought into the culture here at the Brighton Roosters of playing with plenty of heart and for our famous colours of the red, white and blue.''

He said the work ethic of the players was evident during the COVID-19 crisis shutdown when they took to online training drills.

"Every child prepared a training drill and the rest of the team did it. It was great to get everyone back together again after restrictions were eased,'' he said.

Blair Wheeler from Brighton Roosters at the Michael Crocker Academy at Purtell Park last month. Picture: Richard Walker

"The joy and happiness within our side and club is electric and it's a credit to these young kids who go out and play footy every weekend.

"I remind them all that they are all tough no matter what their age or skill level, they are in fact having a crack at the toughest game in the world and it's a credit to them.

"We have a tremendous group of parents and supporters and it makes my job easy.''

The Brighton Roosters have produced an array of NRL players including former Origin players Mick Crocker, David Stagg and ex-Penrith winger Liam Georgetown.

Originally published as Is this Queensland's most successful league side?