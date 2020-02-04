Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Six sets of twins starting school at the same time! They’re seeing double at this college.
Six sets of twins starting school at the same time! They’re seeing double at this college.
Education

Is this a record for the most twins starting Year 7?

by Brendan O’Malley
4th Feb 2020 6:54 PM

It's not often six sets of twins start Year 7 at one time, but that is the situation this year at Ashgrove's Mt St Michael's College.

They joined 144 other Year 7s on Tuesday last week for their first day of high school.

"As with all students who enter our community, each student is an individual, having her own special character strengths and needs,'' MSM principal, Sharon Volp, said.

Mt St Michaels College in Ashgrove has six set of twins (left to right) Abigail and Zoe Cooper, Hannah and Paige Mines, Amelia and Mikaela Puxty, Poppy and Meg Muirhead, Sophia and Rose Scarcella, and Ingrid and Louise Tanwan. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker
Mt St Michaels College in Ashgrove has six set of twins (left to right) Abigail and Zoe Cooper, Hannah and Paige Mines, Amelia and Mikaela Puxty, Poppy and Meg Muirhead, Sophia and Rose Scarcella, and Ingrid and Louise Tanwan. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker

"Some twins are separated, some stay together … we try to make the best decision to assist each girl to flourish.

"In a moving tradition, the Year 12 students form a guard of honour as Year 7s enter the Sophia Centre for their first assembly.

"A significant milestone for MSM in 2020 is that we have reached our enrolment cap of 900 students.''

Year 7 pastoral leader, Alison Correlia, said teachers loved watching connections between students flourish.

"The bond between twins is one of these special connections,'' she said.

Has your children's school had more sets of twins in the same year? Let us know at:

editorial@westsidenews.com.au

education mt st michaels college school twins

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The don’t-miss event for Granite Belt rev heads

        premium_icon The don’t-miss event for Granite Belt rev heads

        News Here’s your opportunity to support Applethorpe State School’s biggest fundraiser of the year

        Mother Nature causing havoc to bat population

        premium_icon Mother Nature causing havoc to bat population

        News Drought and bushfires reduce flying fox numbers.

        YOU’RE OUT: MP evicted after Premier slinging match

        premium_icon YOU’RE OUT: MP evicted after Premier slinging match

        News Southern Downs MP thrown from Question Time after verbal altercation over dam...

        Fierce fire destroys shopfronts along Goondiwindi street

        premium_icon Fierce fire destroys shopfronts along Goondiwindi street

        News GOONDIWINDI police reveal the devastating toll of Monday's midnight blaze.