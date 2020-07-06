Is the automatic choice the right one?

It's important to remember in Queensland if you get your licence in an automatic car, you are not permitted to drive a manual car.

It's important to remember in Queensland if you get your licence in an automatic car, you are not permitted to drive a manual car.

At one time, having a manual licence was considered a necessity, but in the not so distant future, will we think of a manual car as we think of a typewriter?

If you’re a parent of a learner driver you may be questioning if they really need to be able to drive a manual.

I’ll admit I wasn’t the first off the mark to get my driver’s licence, and when it was time I went with what I thought was the easy option and got an automatic licence. At the time, I couldn’t think of any reason I’d need a manual licence. After all, I wanted an automatic car. But as time went on, there were a few occasions where a manual licence would have come in handy, like when I needed to borrow a car from a friend.

So, speak with your child about what they want and how likely it is they'll need to drive a manual. If you don't own a manual car, many driving schools offer both transmissions, so a learner can have their lessons and take the test in a manual car.

Remember if you do decide to get an automatic-only licence, it doesn’t have to stay that way forever. You can always sit another driving test in a manual and when you pass you can drive both, something I’m planning to do in the near future.