Is Big Trev a dill, or are we all being played for mugs?

BIG Trev Watts, it turns out, is a big dill.

The Toowoomba politician has been rightly forced from LNP leader Deb Frecklington's front bench after being busted breaching coronavirus social-distancing rules.

It was a poor look for a bloke who coveted the lofty role of Queensland's police minister, a man who only days earlier had warned people of the need to follow COVID-19 restrictions.

Big Trev's woes were only made worse by the way he attempted to play fast and loose with the facts around the $1334 fine he copped.

It was just a quick cul-de-sac catch-up "in our respective driveways", he originally claimed.

Well, I live in a cul-de-sac, too, Trev, and our neighbourhood catch-ups sure don't involve tables and chairs, 15 people and a blazing firepit.

And they don't rage on for hours, either. Rather, they're a quick chat over the fence and then back to the business of trying to find a place to "isolate" in a house with three kids.

I doubt there will be much public sympathy for Big Trev's plight outside his East Toowoomba street.

Even then, there's probably a smug neighbour somewhere in his street whose rather chuffed that their call to authorities got Trev and his partygoers busted.

Member for Toowoomba North Trevor Watts has been caught out.

There'll be even less sympathy for Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary, who has been fined by the NRL and put the cash-strapped game's plans to restart its season in jeopardy.

Cleary bemoaned about how he wasn't coping with social distancing and that's why he had to have three young women around to his house at the weekend where they all filmed a TikTok dance-off.

Well, news flash for you, Nathan - we're all struggling a little or a lot with the restrictions.

Try listening to the Moana soundtrack from start to finish 10 times a day and getting a teenager interested in online learning before complaining about your lot.

The anger that's been aimed at these two public figures demonstrates how a kind of coronavirus McCarthyism has taken hold.

Breaking coronavirus curfew is almost tantamount to treason.

People have grown extremely frustrated at the restrictions and know only too well they'll be locked up for longer if fools like these two don't follow the rules.

There's anger also at the vast array of rules and all their inherent contradictions.

And the hectoring tone of some politicians has become tiresome, particularly after repeated days when there have been no new coronavirus cases.

The inconsistency of the rules might have been there to begin with, but they have become more obvious.

Mass gatherings were called off, but it was OK to cram 25,000 people into a football match because the Labor Government wanted to show off its shiny new Townsville stadium.

People were chastised and then banned from going to Gold Coast beaches, but were warned they might be fined if they didn't queue up and vote at local government elections.

First the Government wouldn't close schools because it wasn't safe, and now it won't fully open them, arguing that it wouldn't be safe.

Sure, we'll be able to have picnics with family and go on leisurely drives of up to 50km from tomorrow.

But a picnic in any park where play equipment is closed is a massive pain for families with young kids, while a half-hour drive down the M1 to no particular destination would be worse.

Meanwhile, shuttered businesses can't get any indication of when they might be able to reopen, which means tens of thousands of people don't know when they might be able to earn a living.

A still from the offending video featuring Penrith Panther Nathan Cleary

All Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk would say this week was that it depended on the "epidemiology", while telling people they should download the Federal Government's COVIDSafe app.

There's no quibbling with the fact that authorities have done an outstanding job "flattening the curve".

But they wouldn't have been able to do it if people refused to follow what are extraordinarily draconian rules, so it's time to start repaying their willingness to conform with a willingness to inform.

All the confusion and contradiction that's occurred in Queensland and now a reluctance to tell people when they might be able to get on with their lives might explain why repeated polls have shown a high level of dissatisfaction with Palaszczuk's performance during the coronavirus crisis.

With just months to go before a state election, some might start to think the Government doesn't want to get on with the difficult recovery phase.

However if it doesn't soon detail how and when this isolation will end, people might start to think Big Trev wasn't such a dill after all.

Originally published as Is Big Trev a dill, or are we all being played for mugs?