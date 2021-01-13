Is Aliir a sneaky SuperCoach bargain?

Port Adelaide recruit Aliir Aliir is out of quarantine and ready to hit the ground running

Aliir Aliir is out of quarantine and ready to make an impression at Port Adelaide.

The former Swans defender trained with the Power for the first time at Alberton Oval on Wednesday after finishing his 14-day stint in isolation on return from Sydney.

Undergoing light duties with the rehabilitation group, Aliir still has bands in his mouth from his jaw surgery last year and is eating mashed food.

Port Adelaide traded for Aliir and signed him to a four-year deal to help replace the retired Justin Westhoff's versatility and add height to the club's backline.

He might also prove a SuperCoach bargain.

Aliir, 26, is priced at $321,200 based on his 2020 average of 59.8 from 14 games.

But with Port Adelaide already having a settled defence and the league's most miserly last year, he could play a SuperCoach-friendly intercepting role that could lift his average towards 80.

In 2018, Aliir averaged 79.5 from 11 matches.

Aliir Aliir at Port Adelaide training. Picture: Keryn Stevens

He backed that up with 77.5 from 22 the following season, including three centuries.

If Aliir is used in Westhoff-like fashion, floating between defence and attack with stints in the ruck, that will also have SuperCoach benefits.

As he prepared to exit quarantine, Aliir told the Power website he had been using weights, a treadmill and an exercise bike to stay fit in quarantine.

"The hardest thing has been trying to stay out of my own head as much as I can so I've made sure I've had a routine," Aliir said on Tuesday.

"The boys have been good texting me and calling me to check in.

"Obviously, it's not the ideal start when you move to a new club and move to a new state. "You want to hit the ground running in a new environment and I feel like I've been missing out when you see them all at training."

Aliir Aliir signed a four year deal with the Power. Picture: Keryn Stevens

Last week Port Adelaide was forced to train in squads of 10 at a time but restrictions eased over the weekend and all players were on the field at once on Wednesday, split into smaller groups.

The only player missing from the session was new dad Sam Mayes.

Mayes and his partner, Cass, welcomed their first child, Cooper, on Saturday night.

Pick 16 Lachie Jones ($139,800, defender) and former Bomber Orazio Fantasia ($271,800, defender/forward) are other new Power players with SuperCoach relevance to track during pre-season.

