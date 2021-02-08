Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Family and friends will celebrate the life of Rhys Yore at St Brendan’s College Chapel on Monday.
Family and friends will celebrate the life of Rhys Yore at St Brendan’s College Chapel on Monday.
News

‘Irreplaceable mate to so many’: Funeral for coast teen

Pam McKay
8th Feb 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The family and friends of teenager Rhys Yore will celebrate his life "in the style that he lived".

The 16-year-old will be farewelled at a service at St Brendan's College Chapel at 11am on Monday.

Those attending are asked to dress in bright clothes, t-shirts, boardshorts and thongs.

A Year 11 student at the college, Rhys was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Yeppoon on January 20.

READ: Two deaths in a week has coast school community reeling

The funeral notice said Rhys was a treasured son, beloved brother and adored grandson, and an "irreplaceable mate to so many".

In a statement issued after the tragedy, St Brendan's principal Robert Corboy said Rhys was well respected among the college family and his loss was being felt deeply.

A talented sportsman who enjoyed surfing, motorbike riding and rugby league, he was known for his sense of humour and easy-going nature.

More Stories

fatal crash funeral service rhys yore robert corboy st brendan's college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hotel quarantine crackdown as Qld records one new case

        Premium Content Hotel quarantine crackdown as Qld records one new case

        Health A “buddy” system has been recommended for hotel quarantine workers in the wake of Brisbane’s Hotel Grand Chancellor cluster.

        Home delivery service brings library to residents’ door

        Premium Content Home delivery service brings library to residents’ door

        News Here’s how you can have books, movies, puzzles, and more dropped at your doorstep...

        MPs reveal how they will vote on voluntary assisted dying

        Premium Content MPs reveal how they will vote on voluntary assisted dying

        Politics How Queensland MPs answered euthanasia question

        Man walks free after admitting to sex abuse of sister, 12

        Premium Content Man walks free after admitting to sex abuse of sister, 12

        News The Warwick court heard the man was 15 at the time and said he is ‘tormented’ by...