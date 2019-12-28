Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Police chase results in teen arrest

28th Dec 2019 9:33 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have charged a 15-year-old boy following the pursuit of an alleged stolen car in Ipswich and Brisbane overnight.
Polair tracked the orange 2019 Honda Jazz when the driver failed to stop for police on Cobalt Street at Carole Park around midnight.


The vehicle travelled on the Warrego Highway towards Fernvale where three passengers left the car.
The driver continued on the Warrego Highway, allegedly driving on the incorrect side of the highway before officers deployed a tyre deflation device.


The car then travelled on the Ipswich Motorway and onto Ipswich Road where it collided with at least one other vehicle before officers intercepted it at Rocklea around 12.45am.
A large amount of suspected stolen property, including handbags, was seized from the vehicle.


A 15-year-old Capalaba boy was arrested at the scene and charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evade police, failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash and unlicensed driving.


He will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.
Investigations into the incidents and stolen property are continuing.


If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.
You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.
Quote this reference number: QP1902580311

crime editors picks ipswich police qps
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AND THE WINNER IS: Stanthorpe’s cutest baby revealed

        premium_icon AND THE WINNER IS: Stanthorpe’s cutest baby revealed

        News Stanthorpe’s cutest babies revealed, check out which bubs came in first, second and third place, as voted by you!

        Drunk dad on way to daycare one of charges at holiday start

        premium_icon Drunk dad on way to daycare one of charges at holiday start

        News A dad was pulled over for drink-driving while picking up his kids

        IN REVIEW: 2019’s biggest crime news

        premium_icon IN REVIEW: 2019’s biggest crime news

        News SEE which unmissable Southern Downs crime events made our top ten this year.

        New addition welcomed in time for school holidays

        premium_icon New addition welcomed in time for school holidays

        News The Kent Saddlery has welcomed a new addition to the family.