Ipswich man killed in motorbike, car collision

AN Ipswich man has been killed after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorbike and a car on the Logan Motorway on Saturday night.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after the motorcyclist, a 53-year-old man from North Ipswich, died in the crash in Carole Park just before 8pm.

Police say preliminary investigations indicate the motorcycle rider was travelling westbound on the motorway when it collided with a hatchback travelling in the same direction near the on ramp of the Centenary Highway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while his female passenger was rushed to hospital in Brisbane with serious injuries.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit assessed two people at the scene of the crash.

The 48-year-old passenger, also from North Ipswich, was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with chest, leg and pelvic injuries.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old woman from Walloon, and its passenger, a 21-year-old from Flinders View, were not seriously injured.

Anyone with dashcam of the incident is urged to contact police.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP2100577963.

