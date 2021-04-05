Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating a man‘s death at Norman Gardens on March 22, 2021. Picture: Jann Houley
Police are investigating a man‘s death at Norman Gardens on March 22, 2021. Picture: Jann Houley
Crime

Investigations ongoing into death in Norman Gardens

Aden Stokes
5th Apr 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It has been two weeks since the death of a 51-year-old man who allegedly sustained fatal stab wound to the chest at an address in Norman Gardens on March 22.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said investigations were ongoing into the man's death, with the incident still being treated as "suspicious".

The spokesman said police had not charged anyone over the alleged incident as of Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of an alleged assault at an address in Cypress Avenue just after midday.

A 51-year-old man had allegedly sustained a single stab wound to his chest.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

A 48-year-old woman, also from Norman Gardens, was assisting police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or local police. Quote this reference number: QP2100543900.

norman gardens rockhampton police sudden death tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to livestream 70 plus Australian hockey matches

        Premium Content How to livestream 70 plus Australian hockey matches

        Hockey News Corp and Hockey Australia have joined forces to livestream 70 plus matches across the U18 and U15 hockey championships in April. SIGN UP TO WATCH

        FULL LIST: Speed cameras revealed ahead of holidays

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Speed cameras revealed ahead of holidays

        News Here's where you will find Queensland's speed cameras

        Easter 'good to go' as Premier lifts lockdown

        Easter 'good to go' as Premier lifts lockdown

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk lifts lockdown

        NEW BREW: Distillery, restaurant, more to hit Stanthorpe CBD

        Premium Content NEW BREW: Distillery, restaurant, more to hit Stanthorpe CBD

        Business The project was met by strong opposition from one neighbouring business.