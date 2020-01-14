Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Maree Crabtree is accused of murdering her son Jonathan, and daughter Erin.
Maree Crabtree is accused of murdering her son Jonathan, and daughter Erin.
Crime

Investigations continue as mum charged with children’s murders

by Alexandria Utting
14th Jan 2020 7:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INVESTIGATIONS into accused Gold Coast killer mum Maree Crabtree are ongoing, a court has heard.

Crabtree, 53, was in January 2018 arrested in Brisbane and charged over the alleged murders of her children Jonathan Crabtree, 26, and Erin Crabtree, 18, who died on the Gold Coast.

The killings allegedly occurred in Maudsland in 2012 and Upper Coomera in 2017.

In a mention in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today, Crabtree's Legal Aid defence lawyer Jodie Mair asked for the matter to be adjoined for five weeks so she could take new legal instructions from the mother, who is in custody.

 

Maree Crabtree has been charged with the murder of her adult children.
Maree Crabtree has been charged with the murder of her adult children.

 

She said police were currently conducting "ongoing investigations" into the case.

Crabtree's case was adjourned February.

More Stories

Show More
children crime maree crabtree mother murders police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Relief funds to be debated at open meeting

        premium_icon Relief funds to be debated at open meeting

        News SDRC will review and consider recovery and resilience projects tomorrow morning before consulting with the government.

        Grazier destocks in order to save topsoil

        premium_icon Grazier destocks in order to save topsoil

        News The prolonged drought has forced a Dalveen grazier to sell the majority of her...

        Smart choices lead to success story for Downs family farm

        premium_icon Smart choices lead to success story for Downs family farm

        News THIS little-known variety beat the odds to become an industry favourite...

        Tributes flow for fourth generation resident

        premium_icon Tributes flow for fourth generation resident

        News A well-known fourth generation Stanthorpe resident has died after a short illness.