Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 50-year-old man is in a critical condition following a workplace incident on a Mulgowie farm yesterday morning.
A 50-year-old man is in a critical condition following a workplace incident on a Mulgowie farm yesterday morning.
News

Investigation launched after horror farm event

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
29th Dec 2020 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WORKPLACE Health and Safety Queensland is investigating an incident that left a Lockyer Valley farm employee in a critical condition on Monday morning.

Police confirmed a 50-year-old man was pinned between a utility door and frame, where he was trapped for more than an hour while critical care specialists worked to free him.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Patient critical after horror workplace mishap

It is believed the man became trapped in the accident at 5.45am while working on site at a commercial farm in Mulgowie.

A WHS spokesman told the Queensland Times investigations were in early stages.

LOCAL NEWS: BOM won't rule out possible storms for Ipswich

"It has been confirmed as a work-related incident so we are investigating," the spokesman said.

"It takes a long time for these things. They can take anywhere up to six months for things to be confirmed properly so we are in very early stages."

The man was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

 

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

mulgowie farming workplace health and safety queensland workplace injuries
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toddler airlifted to Brisbane after falling into fire

        Premium Content Toddler airlifted to Brisbane after falling into fire

        News A young boy has been rushed to Brisbane with serious injuries after falling into a fire last night.

        APPROVED: New gel blaster field set for the Southern Downs

        Premium Content APPROVED: New gel blaster field set for the Southern Downs

        News A long-awaited field for the popular hobby is coming in the new year.

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Hot cross buns return as Coles takes on Woolworths

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Technology Telstra payphones are free to use over Christmas and New Year