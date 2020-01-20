Inventor offers solution to water conservation woes

SAVE YOUR SHOWER: Jordan Vogel believes his invention is a perfect fit for the Southern Downs

A NEW Stanthorpe homeowner invented a device he thinks can save the drought-stricken region a lot of water.

Carpenter and avid inventor Jordan Vogel was inspired to bring attention to his latest invention the 'Enviro Shower', after realising the severity of the regions' problem.

"This is my newest invention, I'm always trying to invent things that will conserve water and help the environment" he said.

The device is designed to turn the shower on and off with just one pull while ensuring temperature and water pressure does not have to be reset each time.

"How it works is you attach it to the hose in your shower where the water comes out which is really easy to just screw on," he said.

"I thought, we're saving water so you turn the shower off to do your shampoo and soap, when you turn it back on you have to adjust the pressure and temperature each time," he said.

"But this will ensure you don't have to do that, and in turn it saves water."

Mr Vogel believes the device can almost half water usage in the home.

"We've got one in the shower at our homes in the Gold Coast and in Stanthorpe, because it keeps the temperature fixed we're also saving on our electricity bills."

Hoping to make the permanent move to the Granite Belt in a few years time, Mr Vogel has recently had his invention stocked at MWF plumbing supplies where he returns every few months.

"I've got my device patented and they're manufactured over at Coopers Plains in Brisbane," he said.

"They've got some on display for $65.95, made specifically for tap showers and I really think they'll be great for the community out here that I'm very excited to join."