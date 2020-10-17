Menu
A Nanango man will face court after allegedly drinking on the street and running from police. (Picture: File)
Crime

Intoxicated Nanango man allegedly tried to outrun police

Tristan Evert
17th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
A 23-YEAR-old Nanango man is due to face court after he allegedly refused to stop drinking in the street before running from police.

On October 11 at about 1.00am on Fitzroy Street Nanango, police allegedly observed a man drinking alcohol in public.

Despite being given several warnings to stop he continued drinking according to police.

It was also alleged that upon arrest the man attempted to flee the scene.

He will face Nanango Magistrates Court on November 5, charged with consuming liquor on a road and obstructing police.

