Crime

Interpreter needed for man on COVID spit charge

by Kay Dibben
30th Jun 2020 3:07 PM
A MAN who was charged with serious assault, after he allegedly spat on a nurse at a fever clinic at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, has appeared in court.

The case against Law Yu, 52, who is from Burma, was adjourned until July 21, so he could appear with a Burmese interpreter.

Yu is charged with assaulting Hannah May Cumming, a public officer, by spitting bodily fluid at her, while she was performing a function of her office, on April 8.

Law Yu leaving Roma Street Arrest Court this morning. Picture: Liam Kidston.
The offence carries a maximum jail sentence of seven years, if proven.

The court was told Yu, of Bowen Hills, who is unemployed, spoke limited English.

Outside Brisbane Magistrates Court, Yu said he was sorry for spitting.

The alleged assault is among a series of incidents involving Queensland nurses and other health workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Some have been yelled at, threatened and refused service in shops when they have been wearing their uniforms outside of hospitals.

