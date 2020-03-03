International Women’s Day: Our most inspiring Stanthorpe women

THE Granite Belt is blessed with so many women working wonders in our community that it’s only fitting they should be celebrated.

This Sunday, March 8 marks International Women’s Day.

Peggy Channon is one of the Granite Belt wine industry’s leading ladies.

For more than 20 years her and husband Robert have produced award-winning wines at 32 Bradley Lane.

Mrs Channon, also president of the Zonta Club of Stanthorpe, said the club will host a dinner to celebrate some of the female champions in our region on Saturday, March 21.

“We need to be aware that there are so many really undersung women in the community who work hard, who contribute, who are not necessarily paid, in fact very often not paid for what they do as volunteers and without them the community would be so much worse off,” Mrs Channon said.

“Our area is bursting with women who are helpful, good, doing things unseen. There’s quite a lot of women who quietly work hard, achieve so much but yet just pass under the radar.

“Take an event like the Eisteddfod and the lady who runs that, Morwenna Harslett … she’s not paid, has a good committee and the hours she spends doing it is commendable.

“Someone like Glenda Riley from Granite Belt Drought Assist. The hours she’s spent running that, organising that … you just can’t calculate. If that was paid it’d be astronomical.”

While there’s a wave of younger women doing impressive things, most are forced to move elsewhere to achieve their goals.

Annie Zhong, Zonta Scholarship 2020 recipient and Zonta member Liza Thompson.

Mrs Channon singled out Stanthorpe State High School’s 2019 Dux, Annie Zhong.

Ms Zhong was recently awarded the 2020 Zonta Scholarship.

“She’s a superb example of a talented young lady who has worked so hard.”

Since a young age, Ms Zhong has helped her parents run the Boulevard Court Chinese Restaurant

“I have been helping out every night at my parents’ restaurant since grade 6 or 7,” she said.

“This was often a stressful and exhausting burden, especially in year 12.

“At the same time, I treated it as a survival crashcourse for university and I certainly appreciate what I have gotten out of it – time-management, a sense of responsibility and maturity.

“It also made my academic achievements that much sweeter.”

Ms Zhong has enrolled in a dual degree in Commerce and Information Systems at the University of New South Wales.

Zonta Club’s International Women’s Day celebration will be held at the Queensland College of Wine Tourism on March 21.

Tickets can be purchased from Debbie Wilmot at Gracious Giving.

Proceeds from the evening go to the Rose Fund, an initiative of Zonta.

We asked readers to highlight some other amazing women in the Granite Belt community. Here’s what they had to say:

My mum Tracey Gunnlaugsson. Best mum, best friend, best nurse, best midwife. I love her to bits. She is my inspiration. Also, my sister Jessie Gunna you are just the best.

– Sammie Gunnlaugsson

Sammie (right) has heaped praised on mum Tracey (middle) and sister Jessie (left).

My bestie Cathrine Stewart. She has had some hardships in life. The last being when the hospital perforated her bowl during a routine procedure. She is such a strong woman even when she’s down she will still pick herself up to help someone in need. I have depression and it’s so easy for me to slip into the darkness and no matter how bad I get, she is always there to put a smile on my face. The photo I have shared is when we dressed up as drag queens for bingo night at the showgrounds. This is something I would have never done if it wasn’t for her.

– Christie Chandler

Christie Chandler (left) with Cathrine Stewart.

This is our mum, Marilyn Goodyear, with her grandchildren. She is the most giving, selfless and caring woman we have in our lives and we are thankful everyday for the love and support she has given us. She has taught us how to be the best parents we can be to these children.

– Ainsley Gold

Marilyn Goodyear with her grandkids.

My best friend Sammie Gunna! Such a smiley, happy woman with so much personality to make anyone’s day.

– Rach May

Sammie Gunnlaugsson (right)

My best friend Mel Boggs. She inspires me so much! She’s had a hell of a childhood, pushed as far as she could through high school, to drop out pregnant. Started TAFE young and continued on through uni. Now at age 28 she’s a registered nurse as well as studying midwifery. Struggled for many years with many heartbreaks through IVF for another baby … rest in peace angels … to have finally conceived and carried full term. Now she’s a mother of two gorgeous boys and a loving wife. I could not wish for a better friend. She is my hero. I look up to her with all my heart! I don’t know how she has come so far.

– Mark N Leisha