Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BUSTED: Coffs Harbour Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stopped a man at Dirty Creek on an international licence after he was detected allegedly going 164km/h in a 110km/h zone.
BUSTED: Coffs Harbour Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stopped a man at Dirty Creek on an international licence after he was detected allegedly going 164km/h in a 110km/h zone.
Crime

International driver in hire car busted 50km/h over limit

Jarrard Potter
12th May 2020 10:47 AM | Updated: 13th May 2020 9:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN driving on an international drivers licence has had his driving privileges revoked and fined more than $2000 after police allegedly spotted him driving more than 45km/h over the speed limit south of Grafton.

Coffs Harbour Traffic and Highway Patrol officers were conducting stationary speed enforcement on the Pacific Highway at Dirty Creek on Saturday when around 5pm they allegedly observed a red wagon travelling in a southerly direction well in excess of the posted speed limit.

BUSTED: Coffs Harbour Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stopped a man at Dirty Creek on an international licence after he was detected allegedly going 164km/h in a 110km/h zone.
BUSTED: Coffs Harbour Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stopped a man at Dirty Creek on an international licence after he was detected allegedly going 164km/h in a 110km/h zone.

When officers conducted a speed check the driver was allegedly found to be travelling 164km/h in a 110km/h zone.

The male driver was stopped and produced an international drivers licence and was issued a $2482 fine for over 45km/h, and his driving privileges in NSW were suspended. The registration was not confiscated as it was a hire car.

More Stories

clarence crime crime dirty creek nsw crime nsw traffic and highway patrol command pacific highway
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man wanted in two states led police on cross-border chase

        premium_icon Man wanted in two states led police on cross-border chase

        Crime A MAN wanted in two states for several violent offences will face the Warwick Magistrates Court Wednesday morning after he led police on a pursuit.

        Cops dish out massive fines for parties across Stanthorpe

        premium_icon Cops dish out massive fines for parties across Stanthorpe

        News Police have hit people with several charges and substantial fines following...

        REVEALED: Southern Downs region highly vulnerable to virus

        premium_icon REVEALED: Southern Downs region highly vulnerable to virus

        News How new modelling helps communities at a high risk of coronavirus outbreak.

        From little things big things grow: New business under way

        premium_icon From little things big things grow: New business under way

        News Business owner taps into love of arts and crafts to sell personalised items of all...