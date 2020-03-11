Interdistrict players hoping to shoot their way through carnival

BIG LEAGUE: The 13 - 14 aged team are looking forward to representing our region at Sunday’s carnival.

BIG LEAGUE: The 13 - 14 aged team are looking forward to representing our region at Sunday’s carnival.

NETBALL: Our region’s most talented netballers will be given a taste of the big league at this weekend’s first of five representative interdistrict carnivals.

Stanthorpe Netball Association Inc president Nat Vedelago said Stanthorpe’s six representative teams have been hitting the courts in preparation for Sunday.

Vedelago said the competition is not only a good way for athletes to go up against tougher competition outside our region, but to also bring the club and its members together.

“It is great for both our members and players to be a part of.

“It gives them experience of playing at higher levels with great facilities that we lack here in Stanthorpe,” she said.

Stanthorpe’s six teams will play four games each across the day, going up against Warwick, Toowoomba, Highfields, Fassifern, Goondiwindi, Selby, Lockyer, Laidley, Maranoa and Chinchilla.

The 13 - 14 year old team training for the interdistrict training at St Joseph's School.

“Every year we compete in these carnivals we see a lot of improvement from our players,” Vedelago said.

Olivia Page, goal shooter for the 13 - 14 years of age team said it’s the team spirit that makes the carnival so enjoyable.

“I am really looking forward to taking the skills I learn from the carnival back to the Stanthorpe netball season,” Page said.

As for 13 - 14 goalkeeper Caitlyn Pringborg, she said the tough competitors constantly keep players on their toes.

“I really like playing with my team and being challenged by players in the other teams,” she said.

Vedelago is confident for teams heading into the carnival, assured the enthusiastic coaching and management teams will get players over the line.

“All of the players are super excited to get out onto the courts.

“Best of luck to all of or teams.”