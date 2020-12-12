Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Bite Club was set up by Dave Pearson after he was attacked by a shark at Crowdy Head in 2011
News

Interactive map: Every NSW shark attack in recorded history

12th Dec 2020 6:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NSW had not suffered a fatal shark attack in five years but then, within a month, two people were killed in the state's waters this year.

Rob Pedretti was the first to suffer fatal injuries when he was attacked by a great white shark while surfing at Salt Beach, Kingscliff, in June.

The following month 15-year-old Mani Hart-Deville was attacked while surfing at Wooli Beach and later succumbed to his injuries.

NSW has had a long history of shark attacks and while the north coast has been the most recent hot spot, the popular beaches of Sydney and Sydney Harbour itself have suffered their own tragedies.

Check out the complete list of NSW shark attacks in our INTERACTIVE MAP below.

SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE: EVERY AUSSIE SHARK ATTACK IN RECORDED HISTORY

CLICK ON THE MAP AND SCROLL TO FIND ATTACKS WHERE YOU LIVE

 

 

Originally published as Interactive map: Every NSW shark attack in recorded history

More Stories

bite club nsw shark attack sharks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big spenders: Qld pollies splash $5.4m in 91 days

        Premium Content Big spenders: Qld pollies splash $5.4m in 91 days

        Politics Taxpayers have been billed millions for flights, cars and office expenses by Queensland’s federal politicians. How much did your MP spend?

        More hotel cases as CHO talks school vaccinations

        Premium Content More hotel cases as CHO talks school vaccinations

        News Health authorities have had to tighten restrictions across Queensland’s hotel...

        Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

        Premium Content Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

        News Qld coronavirus: Dancing is back as restrictions ease even further

        Outrage as sick system fails another victim

        Premium Content Outrage as sick system fails another victim

        Crime DV campaigners call for review of ‘outdated’ provocation laws