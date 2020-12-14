Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mikayla Noakes leaves Tweed Heads Court earlier in November.
Mikayla Noakes leaves Tweed Heads Court earlier in November.
News

Instagram model pleads guilty to drug charge

Jessica Lamb
13th Dec 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 14th Dec 2020 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NORTH Coast Instagram model, arrested in the same drug bust as former NRL star Michael Gordon, has pleaded guilty to another drug charge.

Instagram influencer Mikayla Noakes' case appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday where her lawyer pleaded guilty, on her behalf, to a charge of possessing a prohibited drug from an arrest on November 14.

The 20-year-old also faces charges of taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug and participating in a criminal group to contribute to criminal activity from allegedly taking part in a cross-border cocaine and MDMA supply ring.

 

Mikayla Noakes.
Mikayla Noakes.

 

The Casuarina woman is one of seven facing the court for the alleged drug gang including her surfer boyfriend Tate Robinson, 22.

Mr Robinson is facing 20 charges including participating in criminal group activity and supplying dangerous drugs on an ongoing basis.

The couple have not entered pleas to those charges.

Court documents revealed Noakes was pulled over by police after she sped past the officers' car doing about 130km/h in a 100km/h zone travelling southbound on the M1.

Noakes tested positive for cocaine in a roadside drug test at the Chinderah service station and a plastic resealable bag containing cocaine was found in her driver's side door pocket.

Her November 14 charges came just a week before police raids arrested and charged the alleged drug ring on the weekend of November 21 and 22.

He case is set to return to court on January 15.

More Stories

Show More
alleged drug supply cocaine drug ring mikayla noakes twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The cheapest time to buy Christmas toys

        Premium Content The cheapest time to buy Christmas toys

        Smarter Shopping Parents stuck in checkout queues should take heed: The two months of the year when it’s the best time to stock up on toys for Christmas have been revealed.

        Warwick may score a third of December rainfall this week

        Premium Content Warwick may score a third of December rainfall this week

        News Forecasts predict wet weather to last all week as cool burst enters the region.

        Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Premium Content Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Education Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre blames technical blunder

        BUY LOCAL EAT LOCAL: New map showcases our best

        Premium Content BUY LOCAL EAT LOCAL: New map showcases our best

        News Southern Downs produce put on a national stage with innovative food initiative.