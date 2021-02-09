Menu
Serena Williams reveals meaning behind her Australian Open catsuit outfit
Fashion & Beauty

Inspiration behind Serena’s Aus Open ‘catsuit’

by Chris Cavanagh
9th Feb 2021 5:33 AM
It looked like the tailor had run out of cloth, but there was an inspiration behind the unusual attire Serena Williams donned on Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

A player long known for making fashion statements out on court, the big-hitting American caught the eye with a full body suit - which was missing one leg.

The late Florence Joyner Griffith in one of her signature outfits.
The outfit, labelled by some as a "Catsuit", was in fact inspired by a former American athletics ace, Florence Griffith Joyner.

Commonly known as "Flo-Jo", Joyner won three gold medals at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, including in both the 100m and 200m events.

The runner's signature style was self-designed one-legged tracksuits.

"I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete when I was growing up," Williams said.

"Watching her fashion, just always changing, her outfits were always amazing.

"This year we thought of what can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court. The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo. I was like, Oh, my God, this is so brilliant.

"That's where we started. Obviously we made some changes and tweaks to it. It became this."

 

 

 

 

 

 

