Inside the court of King Kyle Sandilands

Kyle Sandilands has always had a small circle, life is just easier that way. Secrets are kept and there's a lower risk of leaks and negative press. His close friends can be counted on two hands, one really if you don't include whoever his current squeeze is.

Interestingly, Sandilands' KIIS FM co-host, Jackie 'O' Henderson, is not a part of his clique.

The pair are most definitely friends and colleagues, they just don't usually socialise.

He keeps homes in Sydney and LA and splits his time between the two. He owns a $2.98 million farm near Robertson on the Southern Highlands and a $5 million Mediterranean-style mansion in the US. When working in Sydney, Sandilands reportedly stays in an $8 million rental property in Hunters Hill.

Unlikely bromance.... Sandiland with John Ibrahim. Picture: instagram

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson isn’t part of Kyle’s clique. Picture: Supplied



He owns an extensive luxury car collection that includes a Rolls Royce, a Lamborghini, a Bentley and a Range Rover.

Like his friendships, Sandilands frequents just a few places regularly, with his current favoured meeting point being Uliveto in Kings Cross.

His previous haunts include Sienna Marina in Woolloomooloo and D'Bees Cafe in Double Bay.

Kings Cross identity John Ibrahim is the linchpin to Sandilands' main friendships, having introduced him to people who are now his closest friends.

"These friends of mine, they're just nice, they're decent, they're men of their word," Sandilands said in a 2013 interview.

Sandilands with Ibrahim and radio star Ben Fordham (left) in the CBD. Picture: Jeremy Piper



"Everyone's quite independently wealthy and we all have boats and we like doing things like that."

For years Sandilands spoke about not drinking or taking drugs.

Offline in the industry though, the now 48-year-old was known as a "party'' guy but never in public.

It was his close friends that kept that secret.

"The divorce had happened and life wasn't great back then so I buried my face into a big pile of cocaine to try and get over it. It didn't work," he said on radio in August 2018.

Fast car passion... Nasser Elkordi. Picture: Supplied

THE LUXURY CAR DEALER

Nasser Elkordi is a former luxury car dealer who shares a passion with Sandilands for fast cars.

When Sandilands and his former wife Tamara Jaber broke up, the radio host lived with Elkordi in the Woolloomooloo Finger Wharf complex. They have also owned land together in Fiji.

Sandilands and Simon Main pictured in a Rolls Royce. Picture: John Appleyard

THE FORMER PRISONER

Convicted drug dealer Simon Main, who spent four of an eight year sentence in a Trieste jail for his part in what was then described as the world's largest ecstasy haul, is one of Sandilands closest friends.

The pair are regularly photographed having coffee together, have holidayed in Ibiza with each other and are understood to share a number of business interests.

The pair are regularly photographed having coffee. Picture: Walker Australia

Main is a former Scots College student who was once a personal assistant to Liza Minnelli and dated Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan. He is also the stepson of veteran Aussie entertainer Barry Crocker and used to manage a Kings Cross escort agency, Prive.

Sandilands and Ibrahim in Sydney’s Kings Cross. Picture:John Grainger

THE KING OF THE CROSS

The unlikely bromance of Sandilands and John Ibrahim has been rock solid for more than a decade. Introduced by Kings Cross landlord Greg Magree back in the early naughties, they have publicly looked out for each other.

They've also explored business opportunities together, with Sandilands leasing Kings Cross venue The Club from Ibrahim, but that venture never eventuated.

Bouchet heads up the star’s King Kyle business. Picture: Jeremy Piper

THE BUSINESS MANAGER

Bruno Bouchet met Sandilands when he was hired as a guest and talent producer back when Kyle and Jackie O were on 2Day FM.

Bouchet was fired after making jokes about the Colorado cinema shooting.

Fast forward eight years and Bouchet is now managing Sandilands and heading up his King Kyle business.

Singer Tamara Jaber with Sandilands in 2006. Picture: Getty

NO LONGER AROUND

Ex-wife Tamara Jaber, former girlfriend Imogen Anthony, one-time manager and business partner Andrew Hawkins, and singer Bria