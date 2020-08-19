Inside story: Night cops gunned down ‘slasher’ in shower of bullets

Two police officers arrived for a routine visit to Savva Christopher Hatzipapas’ home. Within moments, police will allege, he was attacking them.

A policewoman fired nearly a dozen rounds at a man as he sat on her partner and slashed repeatedly at his face, police will allege.

Upper Mount Gravatt man Savva Christopher Hatzipapas is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly tried to kill a police officer who arrived at his house to serve domestic violence paperwork.

Emergency services descend on the Upper Mount Gravatt home where a police officer was slashed across the face and his alleged attacker gunned down. Picture: Josh Woning

Hatzipapas disappeared inside his home after answering the door to two officers before allegedly re-emerging with a knife. Police will allege the female senior constable fired 11 rounds at Hatzipapas after he began a frenzied attack outside his home on August 5.

It's understood as many as five rounds hit Hatzipapas, who allegedly held onto the knife and continued to walk around after being shot multiple times.

The two officers had unsuccessfully tried using tasers on the 25-year-old but were unsuccessful.

The Courier-Mail has been told the male officer's injuries were so significant that paramedics had to staple his face at the scene before he underwent multiple surgeries.

The scene after a man was shot by police after an officer was stabbed in the face. Picture: Josh Woning

Neighbours described how the female officer shouted for help as her partner fled, knife wounds slicing his face from ear to ear and across the bridge of his nose.

People in the street ran from their homes with towels to help stop the bleeding while the female officer attempted to hold Hatzipapas at bay.

"The constable has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home with his family," a police spokesman said in a statement yesterday.

"It is expected to be a long recovery but he is being well supported by family and colleagues."

The officer who was attacked has undergone multiple surgeries. Picture: Peter Wallis

Hatzipapas had his matter adjourned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today as he continued to recover from the shooting. The court heard he has now been moved out of intensive care.

His lawyer, Terry O'Gorman, asked the court to order a mental health assessment, with the hearing adjourned until Monday when an application for bail will be heard.

"The police when they went to serve him with legal documents knew about his mental health history because it was in the bail material this morning," Mr O'Gorman said outside of court.

"Secondly, on information to hand, there were at least 10, if not more, shots fired.

Police will allege almost a dozen rounds were fired at a man as he sat on her partner and slashed repeatedly at his face. Picture: Peter Wallis

"And thirdly, the bail application was adjourned to have him psychiatrically assessed at the PA (Hospital) against a background where I'm seeking an order so he can be given extensive and proper treatment in a mental health setting.

"He won't get the type and the extent of treatment that he needs for his mental health issues in a jail setting."

