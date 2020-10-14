Inside Coast’s highly anticipated new discount store

Silly Solly's owners Brett and Suzanne Granger are gearing up for a big day of trading at their new Sunshine Plaza store. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

For days Brett Granger has had to turn away eager bargain hunters trying to get in to the Sunshine Plaza Silly Solly's store.

Mr Granger and wife Suzanne will officially open the nothing over $5 store at 8am Wednesday.

At the size of four doubles tennis courts, or 1200sq m, the store will stock 10,000 products.

It will be the Sunshine Coast's second Silly Solly's, with the other also owned by the Grangers at Kawana.

Mr Granger said there was plenty of excitement surrounding the opening of the plaza store.

"We've had people coming up to the door trying to get into the shop before it's even open," he said.

"I can't believe how many people are doing it … they're disappointed when I have to go out and say it's open Wednesday, they can't wait."

To celebrate the opening, the store will be open from 8am to 9pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Mr Granger said they had brought in extra trolleys and baskets in preparation for the masses of people expected to arrive.

He said some of its popular products included a one-litre bottle of hand sanitiser for $2 and an eight pack of coke no sugar for $5.

Mr Granger said he first worked with business founder Solly Stanton when he was 16 years old and has since forged a career in the discount variety store industry.

Once a dominant player in the discount store sector, the company was sold to Warehouse Group in 2000.

But the Silly Solly's business was relaunched in 2017 with Mr Stanton's aim to "make shopping great again".

"When the opportunity came along to refloat the famous Solly name I was well and truly up for it … and Kawana was the first Sunshine Coast store to open two years ago," Mr Granger said.

The new store is located opposite Woolworths at Sunshine Plaza.

For more information, visit the Facebook page.

