'The Human Billboard' Justin Mason wants to sell his body to businesses to advertise through tattoos at a price of $1K a year. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Offbeat

INK MAN: Justin wants to be ‘the human billboard’

by SAM FLANAGAN
12th May 2020 7:05 AM
With North Queensland folk getting more creative in their methods of making money during COVID-19, Justin Mason's idea might just be the most unique.

Having been indefinitely stood down from multiple jobs because of the pandemic, Mr Mason has decided to sell his body to earn an income, but not in the way you might think.

Mr Mason wants businesses to get their company logo tattooed on him for an annual fee and any promotional items they wish to provide, for lifetime advertisement.

The 22-year-old said he'd promote the businesses through his growing social media channels for a starting rate of $1000 a year.

Mr Mason calls himself "The Human Billboard" and is keen to get his idea off the ground. "I messaged Culture Kings and asked if they'd sponsor a tattoo of their logo and they replied with a confident response," Mr Mason said.

 

 

"They said if I got the tattoo they'd work something out with me and the idea kind of bounced from there.

"I've got a full body to pick from apart from where I'm already tattooed. It's endless. "Businesses like Westpac, Jetstar and some local Townsville places have also spoken to me about it."

Mr Mason has encouraged businesses to jump on board now, as the price will go up as his social media profile grows.

"I dabbled in Tik Tok when I saw some friends make them," he said.

"So I made an account and had a video that went viral." For more information search 'thehumanbillboard' on Facebook.

