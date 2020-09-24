Injury-riddled Redbacks’ face tough challenge

STRUCK DOWN: Joshua Crestani could be facing a long stint on the sidelines after a hamstring injury.

THE demands of the Toowoomba Football League’s premier division are starting to weigh on the injury-riddled Stanthorpe United Redbacks.

A little over halfway into the gruelling 17-week competition, head coach Brad Rub said his selection of players was rapidly decreasing.

The lack of players was most evident is last weekend’s narrow loss to the Rockville Rovers, with five players unable to play due to injuries or work commitments.

“We’re under the pump for a bit for the last few rounds,” Rub said.

“Some of the boys are really starting to carry a few injuries.

“But it was a very brave effort from the boys on the weekend, unfortunately we couldn’t find the leveller.”

A hamstring injury to all-rounder Josh Crestani could see him sidelined for the remainder of the competition, according to Rub.

The Redbacks’ selection woes would be softened by the South Toowoomba Hawks’ sudden exit from the league.

“We’ll get a weekend off for the second-last game that will definitely be needed,” Rub said.

“Sometimes a disruption isn’t a good thing but I’m sure the boys will enjoy the weekend.”

This weekend’s match-up against St Albans is one Rub expects will “be a tough and tight” game.

“This is a very important game for us, I wouldn’t say it cements our place in the top four but pretty close,” he said.

“My main concern is how everyone has pulled up for the week and how many we’re going to have available.

“They have a lot to play for, too; I don’t expect it to be an easy game.”

