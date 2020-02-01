Ingenious concept proves a ewe-nique hit

Ingenious Sheep competition winners, steward Annie Mitchell, judges Steve Thomas and Joel Richters and sponsor Samantha Wantling from Granite Belt Water Relief after awards are handed out.

STANTHORPE Show’s most ewe-nique new competition has proved a hit.

The Ingenious Sheep event attracted nearly 40 entries, from a wide range of ages.

“Mindblowingly outstanding,” steward Annie Mitchell said.

“Because it was all free entries we didn’t know until Thursday afternoon how many we’d get when people started rolling in with them.

“It was supported by a wide range of the community. There was kids, there was adults. Some took it very seriously and some took a light hearted approach.

“We got some beautiful rams which are always the star of the show.”

One of those rams, crafted by Clancy and Dougal Toms as well as Georgia Reimers, took out the Grand Champion prize.

Steve Thomas and Ingenious Sheep grand champion recipient Clancy Toms.

The body is made of plastic bottles and we used a recycled quilt for the fleece,” Clancy said of his co-creation.

“With the drought there’s not been much to do so it was a good way to fill in time.

“We’re happy with it. It ended up pretty good.”

Joel Richters, along with Steve Thomas, were brought in to judge the entries.

“Half of them came from actual studs and a lot of school kids which was really, really good,” Mr Richters said.

“With 38 entries, for the first time it has happened, it’s pretty good.

“I thought there’d maybe be 10 or so, so to get four times that was great.

“Hopefully it goes on to bigger and better things next year.

“And lets hope there’s rain so we have a full live sheep competition as well as this,” he said.