Influencer’s photo sparks furious reaction

An influencer who shared a photo of her sitting on her stepfather's lap has sparked a furious debate, with some labelling her pose "uncomfortable" and even "triggering" to see.

Brielle Biermann, 23, is the daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and has more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Kim, 42, married Kroy Biermann in 2011 and the NFL player adopted Brielle and her sister Ariana two years later.

On Monday Brielle shared a touching birthday to Kroy on Instagram, describing him as the "most amazing father & man I'll ever know" and "love love you dad!"

Brielle posted this photo of her on stepfather Kroy’s lap in a birthday tribute to her “most amazing father”. Picture: Instagram.

The post contained two photos of Brielle sitting on Kroy's lap, one with just the two of them while the other also had Kim in it.

But while the post was clearly a heartfelt tribute to her stepfather, it didn't stop trolls from seizing on the fact she was sitting on his lap.

"Why you sitting on your momma husband lap?" one person asked.

Others said she should "know better" than to sit in Kroy's lap and one person claimed the image of the two of them was "triggering."

"That's a little uncomfortable she is an adult sitting on her stepfathers lap," another comment read.

Another photo showed Brielle posing alongside Kroy and her mother Kim. Picture: Instagram.

However not everyone agreed, with many commenters saying it was "disturbing" to see people jumping to unfounded conclusions.

"Some of these comments are ridiculous! A child sat on her dad's lap … what is abnormal about that! I cannot understand why anyone would teach their child not to sit on their fathers lap as some people have stated!" one person wrote.

"Stunned at these comments. If you think sitting on her dads lap is perverted it says more about you than it does Brielle," another said.

Brielle said she had been sitting on her stepfather’s lap because there was nowhere else to sit. Picture: Instagram.

"The comments of her sitting on her Dad's lap is disturbing … like what is wrong with you people," another commenter read.

"He's such an amazing example of what it's like to take care of and love children like his own. The episode where he adopts you girls had me in tears."

Brielle also responded to the questions about why she was sitting in her stepfather's lap, saying it had been a funny moment during Kroy's birthday celebrations.

"Honestly bc I had no where else to sit we were making jokes the whole time about him being Santa it was comedy," she wrote in response to one comment.

