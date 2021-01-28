Menu
A 35-year-old mum, known for her racy TikTok videos, was reportedly shot 14 times by her husband in a row over her “sexy” social media.
Crime

Influencer killed by husband

by Katie Davis, The Sun
28th Jan 2021 7:58 PM

A Brazilian influencer was allegedly shot dead by her husband during a row over her raunchy social media snaps.

Eliane Ferreira Siolin is believed to have been shot 14 times by Alejandro Antonio Aguilera Cantallupi, who then took his own life.

Bodies of the 35-year-old social media star and Cantallupi, 41, were found on the back porch of a property in Ponto Pora, Brazil on Sunday, The Sun reports.

Eliane's body was found with at least 14 gunshot wounds and her right arm was apparently broken, while Antonio's body was found with a single gunshot to the head.

According to police the couple argued often, including about Eliane's social media posts.

Officer Analu Ferraz said: "Close friends said they fought a lot, even in public."

Cops seized a gun, a number of bullets, and a spare magazine found close to the bodies.

It is reported the couple's six-year-old daughter witnessed the incident, and she was later taken in by relatives.

Local media also suggested the pair argued about one of Eliane's TikTok videos during the row and her "sexy Instagram photos".

Eliane was Brazilian, and it is not clear if Alejandro was a Brazilian or Paraguayan citizen.

Eliane's TikTok page has more than 58,000 followers, and the influencer used the platform to post regular short clips of herself, often in revealing outfits.

Police are investigating the case.

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission

 

Originally published as Influencer killed by husband over 'sexy pic'

