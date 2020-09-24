Menu
After heavy speculation, Australian influencer Tammy Hembrow has admitted to her followers that she had breast augmentation after she had her daughter.
Influencer admits to plastic surgery

by Bianca Mastroianni
24th Sep 2020 6:25 PM

Australian influencer Tammy Hembrow has admitted to having plastic surgery.

For years, she has fended off rumours about what work she may have had done, but in a Q&A on her YouTube channel, the 26-year-old has opened up.

Hembrow admitted to getting breast augmentation after giving birth to her daughter Saskia.

"I got my boobs done after I had Sass after I stopped breastfeeding her actually," she began.

Tammy Hembrow, 26, has revealed that she got a boob job after Saskia's birth.
"I just think it sucked the life out of my boobs. They were just little saggy pieces of skin after."

Hembrow went on to justify her decision.

"That's fine. There's nothing wrong with [the condition of my chest at the time]. But I just wanted to undergo it for myself," she said.

The blonde admitted she "hates wearing bras" but was forced to wear one before having the surgery.

The social media influencer admitted the truth in a Q&A
"Now, I never even have to [wear a bra]. I did it for that reason and I am glad I did it."

For years, Hembrow has denied getting a Brazilian butt lift.

In August 2018, American plastic surgeon Dr Randal Haworth speculated on his website that Hembrow might have undergone a nose job, liposuction and dermal fillers.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounded around Hembrow's body
"Miss Hembrow is the quintessential Instagram model for our social media world where fake is the new real," Dr Haworth claimed at the time.

"As attractive as she is, she sits alongside countless other online influencers that have been matriculated in the Kardashian-Jenner School of Beauty."

Originally published as Influencer admits to plastic surgery

