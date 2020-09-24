Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QFES and QAS are on scene at a Biloela residential address following reports of a fire which a QAS spokesman said started in a backayard shed.
QFES and QAS are on scene at a Biloela residential address following reports of a fire which a QAS spokesman said started in a backayard shed.
News

Baby, man in hospital after Bilo backyard shed fire

Jacobbe Mcbride
24th Sep 2020 11:41 AM | Updated: 12:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

11.31AM:

PARAMEDICS have taken a baby  and a man in his 20s to Biloela Hospital for observations.

Initial 11.07AM: 

A SHED fire in the backyard of a house in Biloela has paramedics and fire officers on high alter this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called to a residential address in Biloela at 10.45am this morning.

The QAS spokesman said the responding paramedics were assessing a male patient in an unknown condition at this stage.

The spokesman was unsure of whether or not the patient would need transport to hospital.

MORE TO COME.

Community Newsletter SignUp
backyard fire child injured fire
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Booze-fuelled outburst lands 21yo back in court

        Premium Content Booze-fuelled outburst lands 21yo back in court

        News The Stanthorpe man’s was warned to address his alcohol problem after an aggressive explosion at Apple and Grape.

        WARNING: Fire ban for Southern Downs

        Premium Content WARNING: Fire ban for Southern Downs

        Information Extremely dry and windy conditions will see the region’s fire risk spike over...

        NAMED: Man accused of punching 67yo woman in face

        NAMED: Man accused of punching 67yo woman in face

        News It is alleged he struck the older woman when she asked him not to litter.

        BACK OFF PM: Deputy Premier hits out over border stance

        Premium Content BACK OFF PM: Deputy Premier hits out over border stance

        News Queensland has had no new COVID-19 cases overnight