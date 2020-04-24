Industrial sector defies COVID-19 slowdown

A QUEENSLAND-based transport and logistics business has expanded its local operations into a larger depot near the Port of Brisbane as the industrial sector defies the coronavirus economic slowdown.

Emerald Carrying Company, which has increased its bulk oil and petroleum transport business, has secured a 10-year lease on a warehouse at 72 Trade St, Lytton, after a deal struck by Savills' Shaw Harrison.

Mr Harrison said the industrial sector appears to have weathered the initial coronavirus pandemic storm with most businesses at this stage reporting business as usual.

"The reality is that industrial has been somewhat insulated to date. But we're not naive. We expect there is probably going to be more discomfort to come," he said.

"Obviously, in Emerald Carrying's case, fuel and oil is still being moved around the country and overall we're seeing a big increase in food, medical supplies, 3PL warehousing solutions.

"Also, we understand local manufacturers are starting to get inquiries again as people want to engage with the local guys because they can't get continued supplies from the cheaper international suppliers."

Based in the central Queensland town of Emerald, Emerald Carrying was founded in 1966 and has depots in Brisbane, Mackay, Rockhampton and Townsville.

The company's new Brisbane depot features a 3954sq m office/warehouse is on a 1.5ha site with 6000sq m of handstand and is owned by Sword Property Investments.

Emerald Carrying will be paying $495,000 a year.

The property has a high bay warehouse and workshop with truck wash bay, airlines and compressor, recessed truck service pits, a 26m awning, an office and hardstand.

It was previously occupied by SQS Haulage which relocated nearby late last year.

Mr Harrison said Emerald Carrying's previous property at Freight St Lytton was about a third of the size of the Trade St premises.

"Their fleet has expanded and they're picking up more customers," he said.

"The site was ideal for their use as it allowed the storage of their prime movers and trailers and offers an enormous awning with a couple of minor tweaks to customise the site for their use."

