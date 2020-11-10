Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Woman pleads guilty to $40k fraud
Woman pleads guilty to $40k fraud
Crime

Indigenous leader pleads guilty to $40k fraud

by Kara Sonter
10th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Former board member of south west Queensland indigenous people's organisation Mandandanji Limited Raylene Manns, 59, today pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining financial advantage for self after she wrongfully claimed $42,623.14 in social security payments over the court of four years.

The court heard Manns, who grew up in Roma, had at times made false declarations of her income, leading to inflated government payments.

The court heard despite the fraud, Manns was a well-respected member of her community who "will be active in the community until the day she dies," according to her defence lawyer who fought to keep her from spending time in jail.

The court heard it was government data matching technology that exposed Manns' fraudulent claims.

A regretful Manns was sentenced to six months' jail however would serve no actual time in custody, while also undertaking a two-year good behaviour bond.

 

 

 

Originally published as Indigenous leader pleads guilty to $40k fraid

More Stories

court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Show will go on’: President’s embrace fresh COVID-19 challenge

        Premium Content ’Show will go on’: President’s embrace fresh COVID-19...

        News One Southern Downs show president is urging the community to support the event, saying ‘there’s nothing to be scared of’.

        RAIN ON HORIZON: When Stanthorpe will get drenched

        Premium Content RAIN ON HORIZON: When Stanthorpe will get drenched

        News Wild weather has been forecast for the region, with unseasonably warmer days on the...

        BANG FOR BUCK: Stanthorpe’s top family rentals

        Premium Content BANG FOR BUCK: Stanthorpe’s top family rentals

        News If you’re thinking about your next family move then look no further than these five...

        Broadband cut-off: Will your home be cut-off?

        Premium Content Broadband cut-off: Will your home be cut-off?

        Technology Your NBN deadline might be closer than you think. Here's why!