IN REVIEW: 2019’s biggest crime news

COLD CASE: Vince O'Dempsey being charged for the 1964 murder of Vincent Raymond Allen was only one of the cases that made headlines this year.

FROM Vince O’Dempsey being charged for a 55-year-old cold case to night-time axe attacks, residents of the Southern Downs saw it all in 2019.

Vince O’Dempsey charged with murder

BELIEVED to be the oldest cold case in Australia, residents were shocked when Warwick gangland figure Vincent O’Dempsey was charged with the 1964 murder of Vincent Raymond Allen. The announcement came after Minister for Police and Corrective Services offered a $250,000 reward for information relating to the Leslie Dam worker’s death.

O’Dempsey was set to face court in September but the case has since been adjourned.

Protesters storm Carey Bros Abattoir

STRUGGLING farmers were left furious after the Yangan meatworks became the latest in a series of vegan attacks in April. A handful of activists were later forced to pay the abattoir $180 in restitution.

Rabbits Eat Lettuce Festival deaths

THE Elbow Valley festival came to a tragic end after two people died from a drug overdose in April. Ebony Greening, 22, and Dassarn Tarbutt, 24, had a lethal concentration of MDMA in their system when found dead in their tents, becoming Queensland’s first drug-related festival deaths in more than a decade.

Pedestrian death

A TRIAL of prominent Warwick man, John Edwin Alldridge who was struck and killed by a Wood St driver began in December. While the jury was unable to reach a verdict, the case will be heard again in February.

Man mows down partner with ute

IN JULY, residents read about the horrific case of a woman who was reversed over by her partner in Texas. After a drunken dispute, William Thomas Potter deliberately drove over his partner twice. The act landed Potter with a three year jail sentence, but he was about to be released on parole after four months.

Night axe attack

TWO men were left hospitalised and a pregnant woman shaken after a “extremely violent” break and enter in September. Carrying an axe, Jason Cory Brackin and Bailey Adam Dennison allegedly demanded drugs and money, cutting through to the bone of one resident. Both men are still to front Warwick District Court.

Former cop in court over Twitter posts

FORMER Warwick police officer Ben Alexander Ephraim Dyball fronted a committal proceeding in June for allegedly using Twitter to post several menacing tweets about Queensland Police officer, Inspector Andrew Smith. While Dyball was almost left off in a technicality, Magistrate Andrew Cridland ultimately moved the matter forward to a trial.

45 charged in raid

IN DECEMBER, operations Romeo Minister and Romeo Recline saw 45 people from Goondiwindi and Inglewood face drug and firearm charges.

Issuing 34 search warrants, police found 130g of methylamphetamine, marijuana plants, animal steroids, stolen property and a number of illegal firearms.

School lockdown

WARWICK West was sent into lockdown in October after ice user Andrew Philip Jobson walked outside the school with a gel blaster which police thought was a real weapon. Jobson was fined $1250.

$6M in drugs seized

MORE than 1800 mature marijuana plants worth over $6 million were found in a massive take-down of Old Talgai property in March. The investigation involved Warwick detectives, a state drug squad and the Australian Border Force.

