IN PHOTOS: Stanthorpe glams up for Melbourne Cup

CHEERS: Polished Cosmetic co-owners Janine Bald and Tina Roche with Little Larder owner Cam Giddings (middle) celebrate the Melbourne Cup.

THE race that stops the nation brought the Granite Belt to a halt, as punters frocked up and turned their attention to the big screen for the $4.4 million race.

Coronavirus restrictions seemed likely to cancel spring racing festivities, but sprightly crowds cheered loudly as Twilight Payment soared to victory.

At the Little Larder, Polished Cosmetic’s VIP clients enjoyed a luxurious viewing of the race.

Polished Cosmetic co-owner Tina Roche said more than 50 punters enjoyed the fun, with their own Fashions on the Field.

“It’s good to be able to get together again,” Mrs Roche said.

“We put on a few events for our VIP clients throughout the year and it’s great to celebrate after the year.”

Around town, punters turned out to functions at the College of Wine and Tourism and Heritage Estate Winery.

Serious punters were seen at the TAB early, with the Central Hotel drawing a devoted crowd for the iconic race.

