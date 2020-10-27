Menu
Police attend a single-vehicle crash at the Nojoor Rd boat ramp at Twin Waters on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods
News

IN PHOTOS: ‘Miracle’ escape as car crashes into trees

Ashley Carter
27th Oct 2020 7:15 AM
Police are investigating what led to a car crashing into trees near the Nojoor Rd boat ramp at Twin Waters on Monday night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were called to the single-vehicle crash about 8.30pm.

The driver of the sedan was trapped as a result and had to be cut from the vehicle with assistance from firefighters.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the driver, along with two passengers, were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment and were in stable conditions.

Witnesses say it's a "miracle" anyone survived the crash, after watching the tree snap and the engine block fly into the bush.

The police spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit would investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

