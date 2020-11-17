Menu
Firefighters battle the raging blaze engulfing a Hillcrest St residence in Stanthorpe. Picture: Harold Smith
News

IN PHOTOS: Firefighters battle vicious Stanthorpe blaze

Jessica Paul
17th Nov 2020 3:00 PM
A FIERCE house fire has decimated a Stanthorpe home this afternoon, taking several fire crews nearly an hour to contain.

Eyewitness Harold Smith and his son first noticed the billowing smoke while driving through the town CBD just after midday, and was further intrigued after seeing fire crews rushing to the scene.

Even as a member of the Nanango RFES, Mr Smith said the Hillcrest St blaze was a fierce one.

"It was already pretty much fully in flames when we got there," he said.

"I think (crews) were more trying to protect the houses next door, there were neighbours trying to help hose the house down as well.

"When we got there, there was probably eight people watching there, and by the time we left it was closer to 100."

Mr Smith captured a number of vivid photos of firefighters desperately trying to save the homes and those around it from the vicious flames.

