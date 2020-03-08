Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
JAM PACKED: All of the action from the final day of the festival.
JAM PACKED: All of the action from the final day of the festival.
News

IN PHOTOS: Final day of festivities underway

Saavanah Bourke
8th Mar 2020 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FEW drops of rain didn’t deter crowds from getting among the final day of the Apple & Grape Harvest Festival.

Early birds started their morning off on the right foot at the Mount Marlay Fun Run, with a great turnout according to organiser Dan Cuthber.

“We had 65 people come out. No injuries and everyone finished so it was a great morning,” he said.

Photos
View Gallery

The Heritage Bank Food & Wine Fiesta at Weerona Park looks appealing for crowds who are wanting to put up their feet after a big night of celebrations, enjoying the final hours of festivities.

“The final day is always good because people can just come down and relax,” festival president Max Hunter said.

As for the Apple & Grape committee, Mr Hunter said it will be an afternoon to sit back and reflect the 10 successful days.

“I haven’t had a beer in 10 days so I will be enjoying that later on this afternoon,” Mr Hunter said.

“Now it’s our job to take on board all any concerns that the people have.

“The positives you build on and the negatives you take on board, you access them, do a debrief and the more debrief we can get, the better.”

apple and grape festival fun run stanthorpe
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL Q&A: The great Stanthorpe divide

        premium_icon COUNCIL Q&A: The great Stanthorpe divide

        News CANDIDATES reveal where they stand on the contentious de-amalgamation debate.

        Wet weekend unlikely to discourage Apple & Grape crowds

        Wet weekend unlikely to discourage Apple & Grape crowds

        News The Bureau of Meteorology have provided a weather forecast for the Apple &...

        Crowds gather for grape stomping experience

        premium_icon Crowds gather for grape stomping experience

        News Big smiles, big crowds and big fun at this morning’s community grape crush

        Minor move skyrockets business sales double time

        premium_icon Minor move skyrockets business sales double time

        News A small adjustment to the location of a mobile business has left staff run off...