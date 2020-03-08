IN PHOTOS: Final day of festivities underway

JAM PACKED: All of the action from the final day of the festival.

A FEW drops of rain didn’t deter crowds from getting among the final day of the Apple & Grape Harvest Festival.

Early birds started their morning off on the right foot at the Mount Marlay Fun Run, with a great turnout according to organiser Dan Cuthber.

“We had 65 people come out. No injuries and everyone finished so it was a great morning,” he said.

The Heritage Bank Food & Wine Fiesta at Weerona Park looks appealing for crowds who are wanting to put up their feet after a big night of celebrations, enjoying the final hours of festivities.

“The final day is always good because people can just come down and relax,” festival president Max Hunter said.

As for the Apple & Grape committee, Mr Hunter said it will be an afternoon to sit back and reflect the 10 successful days.

“I haven’t had a beer in 10 days so I will be enjoying that later on this afternoon,” Mr Hunter said.

“Now it’s our job to take on board all any concerns that the people have.

“The positives you build on and the negatives you take on board, you access them, do a debrief and the more debrief we can get, the better.”