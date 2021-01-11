IN PHOTOS: Cops seize meth in $300K bust
More than 400g of methamphetamine has been seized by Sunshine Coast police and a man is facing serious drug charges.
Police arrested the man about 1.30am on Saturday at the Villa Noosa Hotel in Noosaville.
Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said police had noticed three men in a Ford Ranger.
Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the men from Brisbane and supposed to be in lockdown.
He said police found a three mobile phones and a black plastic lockbox inside the vehicle.
"Inside the lockbox, police located a large parcel wrapped in black plastic which contained a quantity of crystals, later found to weigh approximately 268g," Sen-Sgt Edwards said.
"Further to this, police located two plastic clip seal bags containing a quantity of crystals, later found to weigh 85g and 58g respectively.
"Presumptive testing of the contents identified it as methamphetamine.
Sen-Sgt Edwards said the total weight of methamphetamine was 411g and said the haul had a potential street value of $300,000.
He said police also found two plastic clip seal bags containing square blue tablets, each weighing about 41g, later identified as MDMA.
A 34-year-old man is in custody on serious drug charges and is expected to appear at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.
Sen-Sgt Edwards said investigations were continuing and more people were likely to be charged.