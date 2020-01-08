Menu
‘In despair’: Charles’ emotional message

by Bronte Coy
8th Jan 2020 9:38 AM

 

PRINCE Charles has delivered a raw and emotional video message to the Australian public as our devastating bushfire crisis rages on.

The future King of England was sombre as he admitted it was a "hopelessly inadequate way" of sending his support Down Under but explained he and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, "are thinking of you so very much at such an incredibly difficult time and in such impossible and terrifying circumstances".

"But I did want to say that both of us have been in despair over the last several weeks watching this appalling horror unfolding in Australia and witnessing so much of what you're having to go through from this distance," the Prince of Wales said.

"Those of you who have tragically lost your properties, your houses, everything - to me it is, and to both of us, not to be believed possible. and I know how many houses have been lost.

"But above all, we wanted to say how much we've been thinking of all those remarkable, courageous, determined firefighters who have done so much and worked ceaselessly to exhaustion. And we feel so deeply for the families of those who have been lost and have lost their lives in the course of carrying out their remarkable duties, as only they can do.

"We also think of all the Australian wildlife that is destroyed in these appalling infernos, let alone everything else.

"I know, we both know, just how incredibly special and resilient the Australian people are, so I know at the end of the day, despite all this horror, you will find a way to face it all and win through.

"All I can say is that we are thinking of you, we are praying for you in the most determined way … I'm very proud to know you all."

 

The royals, including the Queen and Prince Charles, have sent message of support to Australia. Picture: Paul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images
His speech ended with a link to the Red Cross website, urging people to donate.

Prince Charles' heartfelt video follows messages from his parents, the Queen and Prince Philip, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

 

 

 

Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months. From areas we are personally connected to such as the communities and people we visited in New South Wales in 2018, to the fires in California and parts of Africa, we are struck by the increasingly overlapping presence of these environmental disasters, including of course the destruction of the Amazon which continues. This global environmental crisis has now been described as Ecocide. It’s easy to feel helpless, but there’s always a way to help. To find out how you can lend your support, please see the links below to help as we have. https://fundraise.redcross.org.au/drr (@redcrossau) https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/about-us/fundraising (@nswrfs) https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/about/supporting-cfa#donate-cfa Photo © @nswrfs / @dale_appleton / Jay Elai

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the spotlight on Tuesday after a six-week break. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP
Here's a list of organisations and charities you can donate to assist the people and animals affected by the bushfire crisis.

bushfires celebrity prince charles seniors-news the royal family

