IN COURT: 59 people appearing in Magistrates Court today

NAMED: Everyone appearing in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court today.
Emily Clooney
21st Oct 2020 7:15 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in the Stanthorpe court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court today, October 21.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Alvoen, Clayton Michael-Johan

Alvoen, Dylan Albert Joseph

Anderson, Matthew Jon

Bates, Steven Randall

Blair, Matthew John

Boal, Malcolm Frederick

Bray, Jonathon Andrew

Brown, Brett

Calvisi, Andrew Charles Domenico

Cockerell, Kayden James

Dachs, Shane Francis

Dolan, Shane Frederick

East, Damien Anthony

Ellis, Michael Johnathon

Evenis, Clint Ross

Flood, Kellie-Anne Mary

Flood, Nathan John

Ford, Charles Alick David

Gardiner, Corianda Marigold

Gesch, Melita Kay

Hangan, Michael John

Hickey, James Francis

Hickey, Michael Paul

Horton, Andrew Robert

Horton, Nicole Marie

Jarman, Michael Paul

Jefferies, Rielley Shae

Johnstone, Ryan Murray

Juxon, Ricky George

Kelly, Shakira Lee

Kinder, Justin James

Kirby-Stanley, Wade Nathan

Layt, Sheridan Ashleigh

Lyons, Chloe Kayla

Marshall, Ann

Mason, Shaun Douglas

Matheson-Bell, Shane David

Maxwell, Darryl Vincent

Mckell, Aiden Lee

Mcmeniman, Simon Thomas

McRorie, Leslie John

Miller, Travis Martin

O’Connell, Bradley Thomas

Palmer, Jackie Sue

Plowman, Kim Wallace

Powell, Joshua Dean

Reibelt, Matthew Victor

Robinson, Derek Shelton

Robinson, Johanna Merata

Rorie, Elai

Rouen, Matthew Mark

Ryan, Mark Anthony

Staggs, Telesha Maree

Townsend, Craig Benjamin

Vickers, Erin Amelia

Walter, Jason Steven

Watts, William James

Whalen, Shania Michelle

Woodall, Laura Jacqueline

