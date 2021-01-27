Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Coffs Harbour Courthouse Photo Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate
Coffs Harbour Courthouse Photo Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate
Crime

IN COURT: 14 people facing court today

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
27th Jan 2021 6:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, January 27

BENJAMIN RHUBEN CHARLES STRONG

BRAYDEN ANDREW SENSE

CODY WALKER

FAITH TAYLOR

GLENN PAUL MATTHEWS

JAMES JATTAN

KAMODIE WILLIAMS

KHODR MUSRI

LEWIS PERRETT

MISTY LEE ROBERTS

MULUGETA WELDEYESUS GEBREMARIAM

PETER COLIN ROWLESON

RICHARD BARRY HOSKINS

SUSAN JOYCE BUTTON

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

More Stories

coffs coast crime coffs harbour courts coffs harbour crime court lists
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50+ PHOTOS: Bumper Australia Day gallery

        Premium Content 50+ PHOTOS: Bumper Australia Day gallery

        News Whether it was sweating up a storm at the triathlon or welcoming our latest citizens, the Border Post was there. PICTURES INSIDE:

        GALLERY: 2021 Killarney Lions’ Australia Day Breakfast

        Premium Content GALLERY: 2021 Killarney Lions’ Australia Day Breakfast

        News Community members, local representatives and more turned out in force for the...

        TRI TIME: Community spirit on show at annual Aus Day race

        Premium Content TRI TIME: Community spirit on show at annual Aus Day race

        News Young gun goes above and beyond at the Stanthorpe 2021 triathlon when his dad...

        Man abuses, threatens ex after being dumped at Christmas

        Premium Content Man abuses, threatens ex after being dumped at Christmas

        News The Southern Downs man was outraged at being dumped just hours after giving his...