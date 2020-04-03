Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Immunity certificates would be 'dangerous'

by Mike Bedigan, PA
3rd Apr 2020 9:58 AM

Immunity certificates for people who have recovered from coronavirus would be "dangerous" and unnecessary, a UK health expert has said.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a press conference on Thursday that the government was considering the documents to allow people to "get back, as much as possible, to normal life".

But Eleanor Riley, Professor of Immunology and Infectious Disease at the University of Edinburgh, said that such certificates would give people a "sense of false security" about the disease.

"It's not something that we've ever done before. When we vaccinate people, particularly for certain diseases where they're going to travel overseas... we give people a certificate saying they have been vaccinated," she said.

"But that certificate doesn't say they are immune and there's a difference. We don't know yet whether somebody who has had this virus is immune.

"They have antibodies, they've clearly been exposed, yet will those antibodies protect them against reinfection? I'm not sure that we know that.

"So to give a certificate saying somebody is immune, I think is actually quite dangerous because: A, we don't know if it's true and B, it could give people a slight sense of false security, where they start to do things that they wouldn't otherwise do.

"I think it's very risky and I don't think it's necessary."

The Department of Health said it could not currently provide further information on the plan to issue certificates as it was "too early in the science of immunity".

Latest data shows 2,921 people died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, as of 5pm Wednesday.

The total is up by 569 from 2,352 the day before and is the biggest day-on-day increase so far.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health outbreak pandemic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council candidate forced to call police over racist attacks

        premium_icon Council candidate forced to call police over racist attacks

        News Despite being targeted by bigots, the Stanthorpe winemaker said she refused to bow down and do what they wanted.

        Free movies for Foxtel subscribers

        Free movies for Foxtel subscribers

        TV Foxtel sport subscribers given free access to movies

        Former Stanthorpe man allegedly linked to major drug syndicate

        premium_icon Former Stanthorpe man allegedly linked to major drug...

        News It is alleged the network was linked to the Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

        There's no masking this business's unexpected success

        premium_icon There's no masking this business's unexpected success

        Business Innovative new business puts masks onto many faces