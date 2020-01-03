'I’m still in shock’: Stars react to fires

Celebrities have voiced their devastation about the catastrophic Australian bushfires on social media.

Cricketer David Warner shared a photo by News Corp photographer Alex Coppel that has been reposted numerous times around the world.

The image shows a man and his dog sitting on the beach, watching the fires on the NSW south coast.

Warner wrote "I just saw this pic and I'm still in shock. When we go out to play tomorrow, not just the Australian team, but New Zealand as well, we never forget how privileged we are to live where we do and to do what we do. My heart, my family's heart, are with you. These fires are beyond words. To every firefighter, volunteer to every family, we are with you. You are the real heroes. You do us proud."

Naomi Watts shared a video showing the beauty of Australia's wildlife, and lamenting the animals lost in the fires.

"This was my last eve in Byron, NSW, Australia," she wrote in the post.

"To get a sense of how beautiful the wildlife regularly sounds … Please turn up the volume. The fires have been truly horrendous. It's so upsetting and worrying. So much wildlife already lost. And still much of the summer ahead. My heart goes out to those who've lost loved ones and homes. Big gratitude to the brave firemen who literally haven't stopped during the holidays!! Heartbroken for all the animals, plants and land … pray for rain."

Delta Goodrem shared an emotional song she wrote after seeing footage of firefighters battling a blaze.

She started the post writing "Let it rain today. Everyday we are all feeling what's happening to our beautiful country, our home. I wrote this song about an hour ago after seeing yet another video of the firefighters continuing to fight the fires for us. The extremes that many families are experiencing leaves me with no words. I send all my love and I am praying everyday. Please donate to the Red Cross to help."

Russell Crowe's home near Coffs Harbour was affected by the fires around seven weeks ago.

In the wake of those fires he wrote "Still burning … they say a wind change might crank things up again in the valley.

"I hope wherever you are in Australia, or California or anywhere else facing bushfires, that you and yours remain safe".

Turia Pitt posted a call for donations with the picture below, saying "it's been a crazy time on the South Coast, with unprecedented conditions and a lot of fear and loss. But there are lots of people doing really awesome work for our community. THANK YOU!"

Rebel Wilson acknowledged the people helping the animals affected by the fires.

Shout out to @zookeeper_chad from @featherdalewildlifepark who has been helping rescue animals from the NSW bushfires and is just an all round legend," she wrote.

"I loved cuddling our gorgeous Australian animals - and we gotta work hard to protect them and our environment x"

Actor Rebecca Gibney announced that she would be taking a break from social media in the wake of the fires.

Bachelor in Paradise star Alex Nation wrote "Thinking of our firefighters and their families as we bring in the new year."

TV personality Lisa Wilkinson wrote "If you haven't yet caught this heartbreaking video from @bikebug2019 watch and weep, as a koala suffering the shocking effects of Adelaide's intense heat approaches for water.

"Reports are that we have now lost half a billion Australian wildlife - mammals, birds and reptiles - since these fires began, with untold others sick, injured, suffering and displaced. And koalas are believed to be one of the species hardest hit because of their slow pace, and their diet consisting solely of eucalyptus leaves from trees filled with eucalyptus oil, which are highly flammable.

"So if you possibly can, while we continue to count and mourn the dreadful human toll of these devastating fires, please don't forget our animal population.

"Any donation at all that you can manage to wires.org or koalasincare.org.au will help.

"Or you can google The Rescue Collective which is collecting donations and has also issued a list of goods needed.

"There is also a Go Fund Me page set up for Port Macquarie Koala Hospital which is rescuing koalas affected by the fires - as well as purchasing and setting up automatic drinking stations to reduce further deaths from dehydration in this shocking heat.

"Whatever you can do … all of it will make a difference. Thank you".

Lauren Brant wrote "It's 3am and I'm sitting here awake feeling totally helpless for our country, our land, wildlife and people. I want to be able to stop anything and anything one from being hurt further. These fires have already killed and ruined so much and they aren't stopping. I'm praying for rain. I'm praying for us a collective to be able to look after our country better. I'm praying for our fire fighters & volunteers. Im praying for those with homes & family affected and I'm praying for those animals scared and in pain. I wish I could do more. #prayforaustralia #bushfiresaustralia".

Bachelor alumni Matty J wrote "can't fathom the bravery of those who are putting their lives on the line and tirelessly fighting these fires to keep the public safe. You're absolute heroes - a heartfelt thank you! Please help by donating what you can."

TV presenter Chris Bath asked her followers to "forgive the Instagram essay" but "like everyone, "I've been watching the pictures from southern NSW & Victoria in horror".

Her post continues below.

Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell wrote "Sending love to my people. #australianfires … out of control".

The Block judge Shaynna Blaze wrote "This is so heartbreaking to see the animals that are part of the unique make up of this country we love. Thank you for this post @fuzzyard with all the places to donate and help. The scar will be for generations for the land and animals. Please help where you can."

Actor Georgie Parker wished her followers a safe new year, writing "there's no escaping the story of this summer for Australia. An insurmountable number of fires, years long drought, and water shortages. It'll feel strange to celebrate the New Year for many Australians. So here's hoping January gives us all some relief, and I hope you all have a safe new year wherever you may be."

Fashion designer Collette Dinnigan wrote "as the sun goes sets here we thank our beautiful friends Gael and Francesco for taking such great care of us as we all think of those back home in Australia who have lost their homes and loved ones. We also feel a great loss for all the animals that have had to suffer such horrific deaths and for the devastation to all our native flora and fauna."

DJ Tigerlily wrote a heartfelt post to her 607K followers

"It's with a very heavy heart that I am sitting down to write this post, my final for 2019. ⁠

⁠"It's been lovely watching a lot of people reflect on what they have experienced this year, their highs and lows of 2019 and the decade. However, as much as I would have liked to do the same, it's just not possible considering the current condition of our #MotherEarth. ⁠

⁠"Right now our country and our home is burning. It's been burning for months and is showing no sign of slowing down. Many people have been killed, volunteer firefighters too, million of hectares destroyed, and over 500 million animals estimated to be dead. ⁠

⁠"YET … Our PM @scottmorrisonmp still denies that we have a #ClimateEmergency and refuses to acknowledge that Australia has been doing a sh*tty job of looking after our country and environment. Scomo your job is to protect our country and it's citizens, including all our beautiful flora and fauna. Seriously … what are you bloody doing!!!!"⁠

Her post continues below: ⁠

Bonnie Paine, wife of Aussie cricketer Tim, wrote "Please help. A state of emergency has been declared in parts of Australia as we face some of the most dangerous and catastrophic bushfires our nation has ever seen. 13.5 million acres of land has been burned. That's larger than Denmark and The Netherlands - and almost three times the size of Wales. Of that, about 10 million acres of land has been burned in New South Wales alone. The death toll is rising with 18 people confirmed dead and more than 17 still missing. Over 500 million defenceless animals have perished. Tens of thousands of people have lost so much, if not, everything.

I, like so many others, feel utterly heartbroken, distressed and helpless for our people, animals and land."

She then called for donations to charities, fire brigades and animal rescue.

Actor Isabelle Cornish wrote "GLOBAL ACTION IS NEEDED!! Australia needs your help. As a @wireswildliferescue animal rescue volunteer in Australia my heart breaks to see and rescue Australian wildlife hurt, killed and injured in the fires. Many people have also been hurt and killed during these tough times. Christmas was spent fleeing homes to Australian beaches. We need your help."

TV presenter Deborah Knight posted a video showing the intense smoked on the Snowy Mountains Highway.

Performer Christie Whelan Brown simply wrote "I love Australia" with an image of a firefighter helping a koala in distress.

Singer and TV presenter David Campbell wrote "I don't feel right going through my year when so many are suffering and sacrificing right now. So my family and I are making a donation to the @nswrfs for the incredible and unrelenting workload they are going through. Thank you. Here is a link if you would like to join me. See you in 2020".

A number of tennis players are also banding together on social media, pledging to donate funds to bushfire relief each time they serve an ace at the Australian Open.

Sam Stosur posted the hashtag #acesforfirerelief with this post:

Nick Kyrgios wrote "prayers and thoughts to everyone involved. Firefighters, animals, families, don't lose faith".