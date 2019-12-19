Menu
DRUG SUPPLY: Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the drug problem in Warwick was ‘very concerning’.
News

‘I’m p***ed off’: Magistrate speaks out about region’s drug problem

Tessa Flemming
19th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
A MAGISTRATE presiding over the Warwick court has voiced his condemnation of the drug crisis in the Southern Downs.

In Warwick Magistrates Court, Magistrate Bevan Manthey told Benjamin Peter Hardwick, who was appearing for one count of supplying dangerous drugs, that he was sick of older residents supplying the region's youth with drugs.

"Unfortunately, it's getting down to our kids and I'm really p***ed off at the amount of kids coming into my court with drug and drug-related issues. They get the supply from people like this," Mr Manthey said.

"The number of supplier charges coming through this region, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi, it's very concerning."

"You cut off the supply, you cut off the problem."

The 44-year-old had pleaded guilty to supplying marijuana after raids on his Warwick property on September 1.

Mr Manthey said a fine wasn't severe enough for the mature offender and sentenced Hardwick to 12 months probation.

The sentence came after solicitor Sarah Campbell objected to a dual sentence of community service and probation.

"He'd stopped before the raid, it's based on his admissions and that's a very significant circumstance here," she said.

No conviction was recorded.

