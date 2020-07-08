‘I’m just going to go’: Sex offender moving to Ipswich

A CONVICTED child sex offender who sexually assaulted two young boys said he intends to move to Ipswich after he was uncovered living opposite a primary school in Brisbane.

Nine News revealed Shannon Norgate was living opposite Yeronga State School.

He was convicted of sexually assaulting the two boys in Gladstone last year while wearing a 'security' shirt and was released from prison after serving 406 days.

Norgate was sentenced to three years' probation and three years' good behaviour.

While being filmed by Nine News, Norgate spoke to who he said was a member of Queensland Corrective Services on the phone.

He said corrective services had told him to move away from the school.

"By the way I've found somewhere to relocate to … Yamanto," he said on the phone.

"I'm just going to go there because pretty much I just need a place right now.

"I don't really like this area, I'm getting to the point where I just want to drop a nuclear bomb right on top of it."

Norgate told Nine News he was looking at accommodation in caravan parks.

Ipswich parents are understandably worried at the news, with many voicing their concerns on social media today.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington told the QT she understood the fear Ipswich parents would be feeling and that they had the right to know where sex offenders are living.

"Every parent in Ipswich would have shivers down their spine knowing a convicted child sex offender is looking to move into their neighbourhood," she said.

"Under an LNP Government, local parents will be able to discover the identity of child sex offenders living in their neighbourhood through a sex offender register.

"I believe every parent has a right to know if there is a child sex offender in their suburb.

"Nothing is more important than protecting our kids from dangerous sexual predators."

Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan said he could not comment on the circumstances of a specific offender.

"But I can say police and corrective services officers are monitoring this cohort of offenders," he said.

"When it comes to convicted sex offenders, this government's laws are the strongest in the nation, with the toughest and most comprehensive monitoring regime of any jurisdiction.

"Individuals who fall into this category are subject to strict monitoring by either police or corrective services officers or both.

"We strengthened this monitoring regime even further last year and also provided police with an additional $27 million to support hi-tech surveillance and monitoring strategies.

"The government also strengthened the law to make it easier for the most stringent conditions to be placed on these individuals.

"If an individual displays concerning behaviour the Police Commissioner can have an offender prohibition order imposed that will require an offender to live at a designated address."

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.